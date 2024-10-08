Jamie Foxx says it was ‘excruciating’ joking about medical emergency in stand-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jamie Foxx has said he found it “excruciating” to make jokes about his recent health scare in his new Netflix comedy special, What Happened Was.

The three-night run marks Foxx’s return to stand-up comedy after he was hospitalised last year with an unspecified medical complication that left him unable to walk. Foxx has continued to stay out of the public eye

In the comedy special, which is expected to release on Netflix later this year, Foxx shed light on his mystery illness, in what has been praised as a “humourous but emotional one-man show”.

Speaking to CBS Mornings host Gayle King backstage after his final show in Atlanta, the 56-year-old Collateral actor admitted it was “an excruciating time to be able to open those wounds every single day for three nights”.

He continued: “It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. We’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh or what they may not laugh at. Any comedian will tell you that’s the thing, the worry is the thing.”

“Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and a half and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on.”

King remarked that she’s never seen a show where the audience is laughing and crying simultaneously, telling the actor, “Only you could’ve done that”.

Foxx replied that his next stand-up show will consist of “knock, knock” jokes instead of having any focus on his personal life.

open image in gallery Foxx pictured in 2018 ( Getty Images )

“It’s a personal journey, and I hope I never have to … I am never going to go through this again. My next jokes will start out, ‘Knock, knock!’” he said. “I’ll do an hour and a half of ‘Knock, knock’ jokes.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

The clip ends with Foxx raising a toast to his loved ones, saying, “Let’s sit back, watch it, and build toward a newer, brighter and healthier future.”

In April 2023, the actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement on social media revealing her dad had suffered from a severe “medical complication.” She didn’t disclose the details of the health scare, but the complication was serious enough to land him in a physical rehabilitation centre months later.

News of Foxx’s undisclosed condition and his subsequent decision to stay out of the public eye prompted speculation over the star’s health last year, with the star eventually forced to debunk various conspiracy theories and rumours.

In the health update shared after his recovery, Foxx told fans he had been “through hell and back” and didn’t want fans to see him “with tubes running out of me”. He added that his sister and his daughter “saved my life”.

In December 2023, the Baby Driver lead confessed he “couldn’t walk” following his unforeseen health issue that came about while he was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta.

open image in gallery Foxx previously told fans he had ‘been through hell and back’ ( Joe Maher/Getty Images )

During his acceptance speech for the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema & Television, Foxx recognised how lucky he was then to be able to get up on stage.

“It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk,” he admitted, noting how he now “cherishes” every moment.

In a video posted on TikTok in July, Foxx was seen telling a small group of people more specific details about the events that led to his hospitalisation.

In the clip, Foxx explains he had a “bad headache” so he “asked my boy for an Advil”. The actor then snaps his fingers, saying: “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx continues to say that a doctor told him “[There’s] something going on up there” as he points to his head.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he adds, gesturing to the person filming.