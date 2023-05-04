Jamie Foxx speaks out after fans share concerns for his health

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx has spoken out amid reports that he’s still in hospital following an unspecified health emergency.

The actor and comedian shared a message on Instagram shortly after the game show Beat Shazam announced his temporary replacement.

On Wednesday (3 May), the Collateral and Django Unchained actor shared a note which read: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji].”

Several people responded with words of encouragement, including Ellen DeGeneres, who commented: “I’m sending love to you every single day.”

Foxx’s personal message comes three weeks after he was initially admitted to hospital, after “suffering a serious medical emergency”.

He reportedly remains “under observation” at a medical facility in Georgia.

In the meantime, the popular musical identification game show, which he’s hosted since its 2017 premiere, has found a temporary replacement.

The new season of Fox’s game series, premiering 23 May, will welcome Nick Cannon as the presenter.

“Everybody at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” Beat Shazam announced on Instagram.

Resharing the news on his Instagram Story, Foxx thanked his “boy @nickcannon” for filling in for him.

No other details about Foxx’s condition have been shared by his representatives, but a source close to the actor told TMZ that he “needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster”.

Foxx’s daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corrine, said that the actor was rushed to hospital on 12 April, telling her Instagram followers that he had suffered “a medical emergency” and was “on his way to recovery”.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she said.

Foxx is currently in Georgia to shoot his new Netflix film Back in Action, in which he is set to star alongside Cameron Diaz.