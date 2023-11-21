Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens, but production members are reportedly already panicking that one celebrity could be on their way out.

ITV’s long-running reality show returned on Sunday (19 November), with a brand new cast of daytime presenters, soap stars and controversial right-wing politicians jetting off to Australia to face gruesome challenges and gruelling conditions in the jungle. You can read all about the contestants here.

Representing America on the show is Jamie Lynn Spears, who is best known as Britney Spears’s little sister who rose to fame as a child on Nickelodeon show Zoey 101. In recent years, however, she has been involved in an ongoing public feud with her sister, after Britney accused her of being complicit in the singer’s conservatorship.

Ahead of the series launch, Spears – who this year has also appeared on the US versions of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) and SAS: Who Dares Wins (Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test) – reportedly refused to take part in interviews with ahead of the series’ launch in Australia.

The first episode saw Spears complete a skydive before taking on the Temple of Doom challenge alongside JLS singer and This Morning presenter Marvin Humes and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard. Preparing for the challenge, Spears yelled: “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, I did the wrong show.”

According to reports, the 32-year-old’s response to the challenges has seen her labelled a potential “flight risk” by crew. On Sunday night, The Sun reported that Spears isolated herself in camp on Saturday and stayed in bed on Sunday morning.

“The entry trials for I’m a Celebrity are notoriously tough and Jamie [Lynn] wasn’t the only one who struggled through the challenges,” a source told the publication.

Spears completed the Temple of Doom trial (ITV)

“But away from the cameras and scenes that aired on TV, it’s her behaviour in camp that has become obvious to crew. She has kept herself somewhat separate, not really socialising – and stayed in bed.”

They continued: “It looked like she is really missing her family and, of course, unlike the other celebs, who are all from the UK and mostly know – or know of – each other, Jamie Lynn didn’t have immediate connections like that.”

The Independent has contacted ITV and Spears’s representatives for comment.

During the Temple of Doom challenge, Spears, Humes and Pickard were made to sit in a tank as creepy crawlies were poured on them. When her tank was filled with green ants, she recoiled in horror, and shouted out: “What the eff?” as she was bitten by ants during the challenge.

Spears’s name began trending on Twitter during the challenge, which saw the three celebrities win six stars and a full house of meals for their camp.

In another viral clip, Spears refused to acknowledge the connection to her famous sister when greeting her fellow contestants.

When presenter and Big Brother star Josie Gibson asked Spears who got her into music, she replied: “I’ve always been into music, you know what I mean? Writing and singing.” “You’re a very musical family, ain’t you?” Gibson pushed, asking: “Was your grandmother into it?” Refusing to take the bait, Spears responded: “My mom played the piano a lot.”

However, Spears said that her castmates had been “really nice and really kind” and made a “wonderful impression” on her.

During the opening episode, presenters Ant and Dec didn’t miss the opportunity to mock Spears – who is referred to in official media around the show as an actress and singer – about her apparent “rule” about not mentioning her sister.

Introducing her, Dec Donnelly said: “Jamie-Lynn Spears: actress and singer, but maybe best known for having one of the most famous siblings in the world.”

Ant McPartlin quickly added: “Yes – Bryan Spears! I can’t believe we’ve got the Bryan Spears’s sister on this show!” As the crew laughed, he continued: “Remember guys, Jamie Lynn is a person in her own right, not just Bryan Spears’s sister, OK?”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV.