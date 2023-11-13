Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lynn Spears has said she hopes to show people “the real me” during her time on the forthcoming series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The American actor and sister of pop star Britney Spears will appear in the 21st series of the ITV reality show, which launches this Sunday (19 November).

The former Zoey 101 star, 32, came under fire in recent years amid her older sister’s 13-year battle to end her conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021.

In one now-deleted Instagram post, Britney, 41, slammed “the people closest to you who never showed up for you,” and referred to her youngest sister as a “mean a**” in a subsequent post.

Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in January 2022, Britney hit out at her sister for “making money” off her name.

“There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously,” Jamie Lynn told ITV ahead of her arrival in the jungle. “But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me.”

While she didn’t namecheck Britney, she said she got the “all-clear” from her family about signing up to the show, revealing she discussed her appearance “over with my family and my kids to make sure they were OK about me being gone for this amount of time”.

She said she would remain thick-skinned in the jungle, stating: “I think my best quality is the fact that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings. Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me. I can take a lot of s***and it doesn’t get me down, so I really think it’s a good quality to have in a place where a lot of stuff is thrown at you!”

Last June, it appeared that the once-estranged sisters seemed to have reconciled after Britney shared in an Instagram post that she had recently visited Jamie Lynn at work.

In her recently-released memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney writes that she is trying to “feel more compassion” for her younger sibling.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy,” Britney writes.

Jamie Lynn – who departed the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 in 2007 after announcing she was pregnant at 16 – is now a mother to two daughters: Maddie, now 14, and Ivey, five.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV and ITVX on Sunday 19 November.