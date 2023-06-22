Britney Spears appears to have reconciled with her sister Jamie Lynn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has revealed that she reunited with her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself dancing on a boat, alongside her husband, Sam Asghari. In the caption, she made the revelation about visiting her sibling at work.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” she wrote, seemingly referring to the set of Jamie Lynn’s new movie, Zoey 102. I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family.”

While Jamie Lynn wasn’t featured in this clip, Britney noted she was recently on one of the first vacations that she and her husband had taken in a year.

In the caption, she continued: “I’m so so blessed and I’m gonna play the queen of hearts now !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno…because I don’t speak English !!!”

The reunion with Jamie Lynn also came one month after Britney took to Instagram to share that she’s reconnected with her mother, Lynne Spears, after three years.

“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years,” the “Gimme More” singer wrote in the caption of her post in May. “It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

She went on to suggest that she’s been able to mend things with Lynne, before telling her mother that she loves her.

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love… you so much !!!” Britney wrote. “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Britney Spears and her family have had a complicated relationship over the years, after the pop star was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. The conservatorship, which was controlled by Britney’s father Jamie Spears, was terminated in November 2021.

Following the end of the legal guardianship, reports emerged of a rift between Britney and Jamie Lynn. In January, Jamie Lynn spoke out about the end of the conservatorship, noting that while she took “no steps to be a part of it,” she had “always been [her] sister’s biggest supporter, so when [Britney] needed help, [she] set up ways to do so”.

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” Jamie Lynn said during an interview with Juju Chang on Good Morning America. At the time, the Zoey 101 star was also promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

The actor also reflected on her childhood, with claims that Britney once locked the two of them in a room with a knife because “she didn’t feel safe”. The pop star later responded to these claims, as she accused Jamie Lynn of trying to sell her memoir at her sister’s “expense”.

“[Jamie Lynn] was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney wrote. “Then where [Chang] mentioned why did [I] accuse [Jamie Lynn] of doing remixes to her songs...I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything, Everything was always given to her.”

Despite her public criticism towards Jamie Lynn, Britney went on to share a follow-up post in January 2022 to note that she still cares for her sister.

“All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!” she wrote to her sibling in the since deleted tweet, shared via People. “So go ahead and say whatever you want... it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!”

In December 2022, Britney appeared to hint that she and Jamie Lynn had reconciled. On Instagram, she celebrated her birthday by posting a photo of her sister playing the guitar.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show,” she wrote in the caption. “You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what it feels like… I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”

While Britney’s post dedicated to her sister is still on Instagram, the caption of it has since been deleted.