Britney Spears fans discover ‘Toxic’ is about unexpected TV star

Britney Spears listeners think they have worked out the random inspiration behind hit song “Toxic”.

The track became a huge success upon its release in 2003, and has remained one of Spears’ best-loved songs throughout her career.

Now, following some clever sleuthing, fans seem to have figured out who the song’s lyrics. which are about an “addictive” and “dangerous” lover, might be about.

“Toxic” was co-written by Cathy Dennis the same year she broke up with her then-boyfriend, Noel Fitzpatrick.

For those who don’t know, Fitzpatrick is a TV star, who is best known as the star of channel 4 series Supervet.

In a resurfaced tweet, PopB***h wrote: “The man who inspired the Britney Spears track Toxic was someone that the song’s co-writer Cathy Dennis had been dating in the early 2000s, who broke up with her in 2003: Noel Fitzpatrick.

It’s unlikely you’d have known who he was at the time (unless you had a sick spaniel) but he’s better known to most people nowadays as Channel 4’s Supervet!”

Animal doctor Fitzpatrick is well aware of the fact that he might be the inspiration of “Toxic”.

He was previously questioned on the matter by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

“Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes,” Willoughby said, to which Fitzpatrick replied: “You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether ‘I Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is written about me.”

‘Supervet’ – and possible 'Toxic’ inspiration – Noel Fitzpatrick with his late dog, Keira (Channel 4)

“Toxic”, co-written by Dennis, Henrik Jonback, Christian Karlsson and Pontus Winnberg, was offered to Kylie Minogue before landing with Spears. It won Spears her first Grammy – for Best Dance Recording – which is her only Grammy win to date.

The singer’s other hit songs include “...Baby, One More Time”, “Oops! I Did It Again” and “Womanizer”.

Fitzpatrick, whose famous clients have included Meghan Markle and Russell Brand, began presenting Supervet in 2014.

In 2021, Fitzpatrick left Lorraine viewers in tears after he cried on-air while discussing the death of his beloved dog