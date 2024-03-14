Jamie Oliver embraces Britain’s air fryer obsession with new TV show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Oliver is embracing Britain’s air fryer obsession and launching a Channel 4 cooking series based around the device.

Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals will feature the TV chef using the device to cook various meals including grilled vegetables, a whole roast chicken and a baked Alaska.

The TV chef hopes the two-part series will show audiences that air fryers are about “so much more than nuggets and chips”.

Oliver, 48, said that it was “super rare” for a kitchen appliance to revolutionise the way families cook, after Channel 4 highlighted research suggesting that 45 per cent of the country now own an air fryer.

The broadcaster has partnered with kitchen appliance manufacturer Tefal for the series.

The series will feature guest chefs including Sabrina Gidda, the author of Modern South Asian Kitchen, who will share a twist on traditional lamb chops, Michelin-trained TikTok chef Poppy O’Toole as well as recipes from Oliver himself.

Oliver said that he was initially sceptical of air fryers but became hooked after he “started to test and play around with ideas, settings and new ways to create flavour and texture”.

“In my mind, anything that gets people cooking is a win. And the fact that the air fryer uses less energy, saves time and creates much less washing up – all while turning out delicious, nutritious food – can only be a good thing. It’s a great solution for the modern family, where days are often hectic and decent meals are needed, fast.”

Oliver wouldn’t be the first TV chef to explore Britain’s air fryer obsession in TV format. Last year, Denise Van Outen hosted Channel 5’s Air Fryers: Are They Worth It?, which investigated whether the appliances save us time and money.

Jamie’s Air Fryer meals will invite celebrity chefs to cook up new recipes (PA)

It seems that air fryers have received Oliver’s healthy eating stamp of approval, since the chef has famously campaigned for schools to eradicate processed meat in canteens.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The chef has starred in several TV series based around healthy eating and family cooking, including Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, Jamie’s School Dinners, Jamie at Home, and later, Jamie’s 15 Minute Meals.

Many Britons have opted for air fryers when research suggested that the cooking method, which works by circulating hot air around the food, can lead to reduced fat and calorie intake. The appliance has also been credited for being more energy efficient and safer than a traditional oven or hob.

Tim Hancock, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, said of Oliver’s new show: “We might be a country of air-fryer converts but are we getting the most out of them? As the king of culinary solutions, Jamie is the perfect person to show us how to make the most of this gadget taking over kitchens nationwide.”