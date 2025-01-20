Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Theakston has revealed he was “thrown off” his motorcycle as he travelled into the Heart radio offices for the first time after receiving treatment for cancer.

The Heart Breakfast presenter, 53, announced last week that he is cancer free after a four-month-long ordeal that saw him take time off work to undergo treatment for stage one laryngeal cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in September 2024 after listeners prompted him to get a check up after they noticed his voice sounded different on air.

Theakston said it was “very special” to return to the morning show on Monday (20 January) alongside his co-host Amanda Holden, but revealed on air that he had been thrown off his motorcycle on his way into the station.

“If Mr Bean had his first day back at work after four months, this is probably how it might have gone,” he said.

Theakston said he forgot about an extra lock he’d put the vehicle, which “threw” him “off the bike”.

The presenter was uninjured but thanked his listeners and friends for their supportive messages as he returned to the show.

During the programme, audio clips were played of Theakston’s colleagues, friends and family talking about his cancer diagnosis, including one from his wife, Sophie Siegle, who said: “Hello, darling. It’s me, Sophie. When we found out you had cancer, it was wow, such a dark time”.

His son, Sidney, added: “Well done for getting through these past few months.”

open image in gallery Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden reuniting in the Heart FM studio ( Heart Breakfast/Global/PA Wire )

After the audio played, Holden said: “What an amazing man you are. You really fought very hard, Jamie, you’ve kept your sense of humour, which is the most important thing, I think.

“And isn’t it wonderful? It’s a terrible thing to go through, but it’s a wonderful thing to see how many people love you.”

Also on the programme, Theakston encouraged listeners to check themselves and said: “Ignoring cancer won’t beat it.

“Cancer loves being ignored. It’s a coward that lives in the shadows, and I think that, if we can shine a light on that, then we can defeat the darkness.”

“If we just get ourselves checked, then stage one diagnosis, which is what I was very fortunate enough to be at, shouldn’t be a problem, but I do, I urge you to go and get checked.”

According to the NHS, symptoms of laryngeal cancer include a change in your voice, such as sounding hoarse, pain when swallowing, a lump or swelling in your neck, a long-lasting cough or breathlessness, a persistent sore throat or earache and in the most severe cases, difficulty breathing.

open image in gallery Jamie Theakston pictured in 2018 ( Getty Images )

Last week, Theakston announced he was cancer free, writing online: “Today is the four-month anniversary of my cancer diagnosis. So it’s been four months, and I’ve had enough of hospitals and operations, and it’s just lovely to be back, and I’ve got some news for you. Because I can tell you that as of today, I’m cancer free.”

He continued: “Anyone who’s been through what I’ve been through will know it’s kind of you just get a barrage of statistics.”

Theakston then revealed the extent of what the doctors told him – including that he had a one in 10 chance he wouldn’t survive. Overall, Theakston had three surgeries and four months of vocal therapy.

He said online: “The first surgery wasn’t as successful as we hoped. Had a second surgery, and then a third surgery, and each time, I was doing more and more damage to my vocal cords.

open image in gallery Theakston pictured in 2018 ( Getty Images )

“So, in actual fact, by the third one, they said, ‘Well, look, you’ve got a one in six chance you might not be able to talk again.’”

“And so, then you kind of think, ‘Oh, OK, that’s like rolling a dice,’ yeah, I’ll take that. And so, there’s just a kind of, it’s just statistics after statistics.”

He told his Instagram followers: “Nice try cancer, but I’m still here! CANCER FREE.”

His wife, Sophie Theakston, replied: Can’t believe this day has finally come. We prayed it would... Just so proud of you darling.”

The TV presenter began his career presenting Top of the Pops between 1998 and 2003, before moving to Heart Radio in 2005 to present its flagship breakfast show.