Andy Whyment has accused Janice Dickinson of “abusing” I’m a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec.

The Coronation Street star clashed with the supermodel on the all-stars version of the ITV reality series, which was pre-recorded in South Africa in 2022.

Whyment was eliminated from the series after losing a trial alongside former winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, and in his exit interview, he didn’t hold back when sharing his views on Dickinson.

“I’m just a normal down-to-earth guy and I just don’t like it when people are rude,” he said.

“When Ant and Dec came in early doors, she was talking about what they were wearing and saying, ‘You look terrible’ and it’s like, these are the hosts of the show. These are massive stars in the UK and you’re just blatantly abusing them on national television.”

He told The Sun that just because Dickinson is “really, really famous”. it was no excuse for her to be rude, adding: “Manners cost nothing.”

Whyment continued: “I don’t know if it’s for the cameras or something. There were times when she was lying in bed and then Ant and Dec would come in and she’d jump up.”

Dickinson was forced to withdraw from the series due to medical reasons after falling in the night.

Andy Whyment on ‘I’m a Celebrity... South Africa’ (ITV)

The remaining stars who are hoping to win the series include Helen Flanagan, Fatima Whitbread, Carol Vorderman, Phil Tufnel, Jordan Banjo, Myleene Klass, Paul Burrell and Myleene Klass.

After the latest elimination, viewers have been left calling out the “rubbish” format they believe is “ruining” the All-Star series.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.