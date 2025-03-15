White Lotus star Jason Isaacs hits out at ‘double standard’ for men during nudity debate
Actor was quizzed on whether he wore enhancements during a full-frontal nude scene
Jason Isaacs has shut down speculation about whether he wears a prosthetic penis in The White Lotus.
The 61-year-old actor plays Timothy Ratliff, patriarch of a wealthy family and father of Saxon Ratliff (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger). The new season of the dark comedy is set in another luxury hotel - this time in Thailand.
Viewers were left shocked when an episode of the show featured a full-frontal nude scene starring the Harry Potter actor.
“A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet,” Isaacs said on CBS Mornings when asked if he was wearing a prosthetic in the scene.
Explaining why he refused to answer the question, he said: “I’ll tell you why because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars and I don’t see anyone discussing her vulva, which is on television all the time and I’m not talking about Swedish cars.”
He added: “I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men, but when women are naked, Margaret Qualley in The Substance, no one would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard.”
Although he continued to be pressed by hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson, he admitted dodging the question as he said: “Because I don’t think that people really want to know how the sausage is made.
“I genuinely think it would be odd when there are characters - and some of the women are naked in here - it’d be odd if you were sitting here. And you would never dream of discussing their genitalia, not for a second.”
As he continued to be asked, Isaacs quipped: “What is your obsession? Mike White is a brilliant writer, it’s the best series on television for a long time. And what is the obsession with penises? It’s an odd thing.”
After the scene aired for the first time, viewers at home couldn’t hide their disbelief at what they had just seen.
“I did NOT have Jason Isaacs full-frontal on my White Lotus S3 bingo card lmaooo,” wrote one person.
Using a Harry Potter reference (Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the film franchise), one viewer joked: “Well, I didn’t expect White Lotus to show Lucius Malfoy’s wand tonight, but here we are.”
