Demi Moore reacted with grace to Mikey Madison’s Best Actress win at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday (2 March), but her fans were less accepting.

Moore, nominated for The Substance, placed her hand over her heart as Madison accepted the award for Anora. In her speech, Madison expressed pride in being placed alongside “thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, and breathtaking nominees.”

Despite Moore’s sportsmanship, fans felt she was “robbed” of what would have been her first Oscar. “The layers of irony to this year’s race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress,” one fan posted on X.