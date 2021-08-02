Jason Momoa says he wouldn’t play Game of Thrones role again

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has said that he would not want to play his Game of Thrones character again.

He made the revelations in a career-spanning interview with The New York Times.

When asked if he regretted playing the violent and abusive character Khal Drogo, Momoa replied: “We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.”

He went on to compare Drogo to Genghis Khan and said the role was “a really, really, really hard thing to do” and “not a nice thing”.

Momoa starred in the first season of Game of Thrones as the Dothraki warlord who frequently commits acts of extreme violence and sexual abuse.

Since leaving the show, he has landed the role of Aquaman and become a part of the DC Extended Universe.

In the interview, he also disclosed that he originally auditioned for the Batman role that went to Ben Affleck and as a result was offered Aquaman.

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke in the controversial rape scene in the first season of ‘Game of Thrones' (HBO)

Momoa can be seen in a number of upcoming projects include season two of See alongside Dave Bautista for Apple, the sci-fi blockbuster Dune, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.