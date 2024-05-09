The Repair Shop to ‘carry on without’ Jay Blades

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Repair Shop is “carrying on without” Jay Blades while he deals with challenges in his personal life.

Earlier this month, furniture restorer Blades, who is the face of the BBC series, made headlines after his wife Lisa Zbozen announced she was leaving him.

The news came shortly after Blades revealed his uncle Richard Brathwaite had been killed. In a post to his fans, Blades said Brathwaite’s death had “really affected” him and announced a break from social media – and told The Independent he was planning to see a counsellor.

This was corroborated in an Instagram post, in which the London-born TV host told his followers he was “going to go and get some therapy and just chill out”.

It’s now been reported that Blades’s break has extended to his Repair Shop role. According to The Sun, the host has not been a part of episodes filmed this week.

“Jay has taken a step back and is having a break from filming The Repair Shop,” a source told the outlet, adding that the show will continue “without him for now”, and that the “other repairers are hard at work”.

“His uncle’s death in March and the breakdown of his marriage means he has decided to take some time out.”

Addressing his separation from his wife, the source added: “People who worked with Jay said they were shocked to hear that his marriage to Lisa had ended. It was not well known at all among the people who work on the show.”

In an interview with The Independent, Blades said The Repair Shop saved his life after he secured the presenting gig after an acute mental health crisis and an attempted suicide.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He said the show, which sees craftspeople from around the country restore family heirlooms that have sentimental value, is helping others show their emotions.

Jay Blades on ‘The Repair Shop’ ( BBC )

“Especially with men, we’ve created a culture where to show your vulnerability is to become a victim,” he said, stating: “I used to believe that when I was growing up in Hackney, that you had to be this tough guy, as I was growing up in a very tough environment.”

After highlighting the high suicide rate among British men, which is the leading cause of death among men under 50, Blades said: “Why is that? Because a lot of men are struggling with stuff and they don’t know how to express that.”

The Independent has contacted Blades and the BBC for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.