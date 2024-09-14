BBC removes Jay Blades episodes of The Repair Shop after domestic abuse charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The BBC is urgently removing episodes of its popular show The Repair Shop after presenter Jay Blades was charged with coercive and controlling behaviour against his estranged wife.

Last Friday’s (13 September) episode of the crafting show, in which members of the public bring sentimental items or heirlooms to a team of experts, was dropped from the schedule.

The show is halfway through its 13th series. The Times reports that the broadcaster is now putting plans in place to avoid broadcasting episodes in which Blades appears.

The episodes where Blades is featured will reportedly remain on the BBC’s catch-up service, iPlayer, along with the rest of the 300 episodes currently available to watch.

Blades found fame after being named the presenter of The Repair Shop in 2017. In an interview with The Independent, Blades said securing the presenting gig had saved his life after an acute mental health crisis.

The furniture restorer began his life in Brent, North London, working as a labourer and in factories until he enrolled at Buckinghamshire New University as a mature student to study criminology.

open image in gallery Jay Blades, 54, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 September ( Getty )

After filming a documentary programme for the BBC called Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51, he became one of the star presenters for The Repair Shop.

Blades, 54, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 September and was bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court next month.

Court documents showed that the alleged behaviour included physical and emotional abuse of his former wife, Lisa Zbozen.

The charges mark the latest headache for the BBC, following its sacking of The One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas over inappropriate messages to his female colleagues, and disgraced broadcaster Huw Edwards, who recently pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

open image in gallery Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Speaking before Blades was charged, BBC director-general Tim Davie said the corporation was “let down” by a recent series of scandals, which include the ongoing Strictly Come Dancing saga.

“The shocking news about Huw Edwards, and other stories concerning some of our high-profile shows, have put the BBC in the spotlight,” Davie said in an email to staff at the company.

“It can be challenging for us all when the BBC becomes the headline. We work for this wonderful organisation because we care about what it stands for and the role it plays in society.

“I know we have all felt let down and worried about the impact on the BBC.

“However, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know there will be lessons we can learn to ensure we have the strongest possible workplace culture.”