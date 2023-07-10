Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All My Children star Jeffrey Carlson, the first person to play a recurring trans character in a daytime soap, has reportedly died aged 48.

Carlson’s death was announced by his friend and Shakespeare Theatre Company co-star Susan Hart, who said that she was “just devastated” to report that the actor died on 6 July.

Hart, who played Gertrude opposite Carlson’s Hamlet, wrote on Facebook: “Good night my sweet, sweet, sweet prince among men. No words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson. You were … oh God… no words… so, so loved and adored. For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday.

“I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner… also could not breathe or function… still can’t… love to all… just devastated…” No cause of death was disclosed.

The Independent has contacted a representative of ABC, which aired All My Children while Carlson starred in the show, for comment.

Carlson’s role as Zoe in All My Children – in more than 50 episodes between 2006 and 2007 – was a milestone for transgender representation on screen.

Zoe’s gender transition was a key moment on the series, with storylines around her meetings with an endocrinologist, as well as her decision to join a transgender support group and to come out to her parents.

Carlson discussed Zoe’s significance and the way the character had “caused a conversation” in an interview with People magazine several years ago, saying: “Members of the transgender community are talking with the regular posters on the All My Children chatrooms. I got a letter from an 11-year-old girl. It said, ‘It’s cool you’re going to become a girl. Then we will have stuff in common.’”

Jeffrey Carlson as Zoe in ‘All My Children’ (Heidi Gutman/Abc Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The actor’s other notable roles have included parts on Broadway, as Billy in The Goat and Marilyn in Taboo. He also had a small role as snobby restaurant critic Egon in the 2005 romcom Hitch, starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes.

Responding to the news, Carlson’s All My Children co-star Eden Riegel wrote: “Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon – an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend.”

Actor Johnathan McClain tweeted: “I hadn’t seen Jeff for a long time but we knew each other well many years ago. He was an actor of startling power, depth, and charisma. The world is a lesser place for his no longer being in it. May his memory be a blessing.”