Stranger Things fans ‘spot Jeffrey Dahmer’ in background of recent episode

Surely not...

Louis Chilton
Thursday 29 September 2022 12:42
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

Stranger Things fans claim to have spotted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the background of a scene in the latest season.

Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was recently the subject of the Netflix true crime bio-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which he was portrayed by Evan Peters.

Multiple TikTok users have shared a clip from the first episode of Stranger Things 4, in which Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) can be seen getting off a school bus.

A number of kids walk by her in the background, including one young man who resembles Dahmer both in physicality and attire.

However, while Stranger Things has incorperated certain real life historical elements into its story and world, it is unlikely that the background actor was deliberately meant to look like Dahmer.

Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the mid-1980s, at a time when the Wisconsin killer had already long-left high school.

That hasn’t stopped viewers from making the connection, however, with one fan sharing the clip alongside the comment: “OMG Jeffrey Dahmer in Stranger Things!”

The background actor in ‘Stranger Things’ (left), and Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in ‘Dahmer’ (right)

(Netflix)

In the days since Dahmer was released on the streaming service, many Netflix viewers have disclosed that they found the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has also spoken out, accusing the series of “retraumatising” their family.

