Jenna Ortega fans celebrate Wednesday star’s record-breaking first Emmy nomination

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wednesday fans have celebrated as Jenna Ortega received her record-breaking first Emmy nomination.

The Scream star, 20, starred as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit series, which became one of the streamer’s most-watched shows of all time.

On Wednesday (12 July), the nominations were announced for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. You can find the nominations here.

Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off picked up 12 nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ortega, meanwhile, received a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of the Addams daughter.

In doing so, Ortega becomes the youngest Latina actor to be nominated in an acting category. She has previously been nominated for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for the role.

On Twitter, fans celebrated Ortega’s win, with one commenting: “JENNA ORTEGA WEDNESDAY!!! I AM SO DAMN PROUD OF JENNA.”

“From now on I’ll just say Emmy nominated actress Jenna Ortega,” another wrote.

“Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega everyone. So proud of this girl,” one tweet read.

Another social media user said: “FINALLY!!! Jenna Ortega is a first-time Emmy nominee for her performance as Wednesday Addams.”

Last month, Ortega broke down in tears as she spoke about the impact of social media on her mental health. The actor, who rose to fame on Disney Channel, has more than 40 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking to Elle Fanning as part of Variety’s “Actors-on-Actors”, Ortega said that she’d experienced a “very obvious shift in my life” after Wednesday came out on Netflix.

Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ (Netflix)

“Social media, what it does to anyone our age, it’s such a comparing game,” she said. “It influences bandwagon mentality. It’s very manipulative.

“They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don’t always expect,” she said, tearing up.

“It’s so strange. Sorry, I didn’t mean to do this. It’s such a hard thing to balance. Because how do you be honest without jeopardising your own health and safety? It’s very easy to feel almost out of control.”

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now.