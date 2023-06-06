Jenna Ortega recounts ‘weird’ Wednesday fan moment with flight attendant

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenna Ortega has recalled some “weird” Wednesday fan interactions she’s experienced while travelling.

Since playing the title role in Netflix’s comedy-horror adaptation of Charles Addams’s iconic cartoon creation, the 20-year-old actor has become something of a phenomenon in her own right.

While Ortega, 20, admitted she isn’t surprised by the series’s warm reception by younger generations, what she didn’t anticipate was its appeal to older audiences as well.

“Wednesday has a much wider audience than I anticipated, at least agewise,” she said during a recent Hollywood Reporter round-table with fellow actors Elle Fanning, Ayo Adebiri, Devery Jacobs, Natasha Lyonne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“So it’s older people and younger people [who recognise me],” Ortega added. “But I’ve had a couple of weird plane stories, too, where I’ve woken up to notes or things like that.”

The former Disney star went on to share the most recent fan interaction she had after disembarking an aircraft.

“I got off one yesterday, and at the end, the flight attendant took her hair down out of the bun and it was in two braids and she took her bangs down and she said, ‘You made me do this,’” Ortega recounted.

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Wednesday is well-known for sporting two pigtail braids. Although, Netflix’s iteration took a more modern approach by adding a fringe to Ortega’s look.

Fanning also retold one of her “funny” fan encounters aboard a flight.

“It was a nighttime flight, I was full-on sleeping, and I get a little shake. This woman was like, ‘I was just wondering if you had any advice for an actor?’ I said, ‘Just keep on moving,’” the 25-year-old actor said.

The Bear’s Edebiri followed up with stories of her fan interactions, which she said typically happen with restaurant workers who want to share their awful experiences in the service industry.

“There’s a lot of projection – beautiful projection that I’m grateful for, but a lot of projection on The Bear,” she said.

Edebiri, 27, stars in Hulu’s hit comedy-drama, which depicts the real-life difficulties of working as a chef.