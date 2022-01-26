Jennie Nguyen has been fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City amid backlash to a series of 2020 social media posts.

Calls for the reality star to be removed from the Bravo series began last week after Facebook posts she made around the time of the Black Lives Matter protests resurfaced online.

In the posts, which have been circulated on Twitter, Nguyen reportedly shared memes and stories mocking protesters, who were referred to as “BLM thugs” and “violent gangs”.

One alleged post also claimed that people who followed police orders “won’t get shot”.

Nguyen issued an apology last week, saying: “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Amid growing pressure, Bravo shared a statement on Tuesday (25 January) admitting that they had handled the situation incorrectly and had “ceased filming” with Nguyen.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” they wrote.

“We recognise we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Nguyen responded on Tuesday night (Jennie Nguyen/Instagram)

Responding to the news on Instagram later on Tuesday night, Nguyen said that she would be updating fans and “speaking my truth” on Wednesday (26 January).

“I will be finally speaking my truth tomorrow now that I am allowed to,” she wrote. “I will be taking questions after! Thank you to all who supports me [sic].”

Nguyen first appeared on RHOSLC in its second season, which premiered in September 2021.