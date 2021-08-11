Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer ‘spending time together’ after Friends Reunion ‘stirred up feelings’

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are said to be growing closer following the Friends Reunion.

According to reports, the actors have been spending more time together at Aniston’s LA home after the special “stirred up feelings” for one another. Schwimmer lives in New York.

The claim comes after both Aniston and Schwimmer, during the Friends cast’s reunion in June, revealed they had an off-screen romantic interest while shooting the hit sitcom in the 1990s.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” a source told Closer magazine

Schwimmer said he had a “major crush” on Aniston, who said it was “reciprocated”.

The Ross actor said that they never got together as “one of us was always in a relationship”, with Aniston, who played Rachel, adding: “We channelled all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel.”

The actors said they would “spoon” and “cuddle” in between takes, with their co-stars saying they all “knew” they liked each other.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had an off-screen romantic interest while filming ‘Friends’ (HBO Max)

“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” the source claimed.

The Independent has contacted Aniston and Schwimmer’s representatives for comment.

In a recent interview with InStyle, promoting the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Aniston said that Schwimmer “stopped by” with his daughter after the reunion had completed filming.

She said all of her former co-stars “really did make a commitment” to see each other more, stating: “We were like, ‘That’s the last time we wait that long.’”

In the same interview, Aniston described the “unfortunate” loss she’d experienced of friends whose views towards the vaccine had been swayed by “fear and propaganda”.

Jennifer Aniston will net be seen in the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ (Getty Images)

Aniston doubled down on her comments, in a follow-up post, following criticism from anti-vaxxers, writing: “I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital or die.

“BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine or whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and I therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

The Morning Show, in which Aniston plays TV personality Alex Levy, returns to Apple TV+ on 17 September.