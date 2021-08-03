Jennifer Aniston says she has lost friends over their ‘anti-vax’ views

Jennifer Aniston has admitted to cutting off friends over their opinions on being vaccinated.

The Morning Show star criticised those who have their views influenced by “fear and propaganda”.

Aniston told InStyle: “There’s a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated].”

She described losing contact with these people as “unfortunate”.

Aniston went on to say that it is “your moral and professional obligation” to inform others of your vaccination status.

Commenting on those who refuse to have the jab, the Friends actor added: “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

The actor also stated that “a lot of people just don’t listen to the facts”.

The actor, who confirmed a sequel to her Adam Sandler comedy Murder Mystery will begin filming later this year, also expressed admiration in the interview that Jennifer Lopez always looks “seething” and “mad at somebody” on the red carpet.

Earlier this year, Aniston’s Friends co-star David Schwimmer admitted that the pair had mutual crushes on one another at the very beginning of the long-running sitcom’s run.