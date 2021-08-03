Jennifer Aniston claims Jennifer Lopez always looks ‘seething’ and ‘mad at somebody’ on the red carpet

Jennifer Aniston has claimed that Jennifer Lopez always looks “seething” and “mad at somebody” on the red carpet.

The star of Friends and The Morning Show admitted in a new interview that she personally finds red carpet appearances slightly mortifying, but marvels at actors who appear totally at ease on them.

“You know who I think masters the red carpet?” Aniston rhetorically asked in a cover story for InStyle Magazine. “JLo. I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething. It’s amazing.”

Aniston continued: “She’s almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she’s just so gorgeous. She’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m standing here.’ But I don’t think she’s trying; she fell out of bed that way. She’s a performer.”

The actor added that she personally clenches her jaw, says “fake nothings” and tries to make others laugh when she’s on the red carpet.

“I don’t know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can,” she said. “I also try to connect with those people holding cameras. Some of them I’ve known a long time, so I’ll say hello. If I’m having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier.”

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez strike very different red carpet poses (Frazer Harrison/Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

While Aniston and Lopez have never directly worked together, Aniston did play the love interest of Lopez’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Ben Affleck in the 2009 romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You.

Lopez and Affleck have recently confirmed they are dating again, having previously been in a relationship from 2002 until 2004.

Earlier this year, Aniston revealed that she once clashed with a Friends guest star who she claimed acted “above” appearing on the series.