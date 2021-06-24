Jennifer Aniston claims rude Friends guest star thought he was ‘above’ being on show

Jennifer Aniston has claimed that a Friends guest star thought he was “above” being on the show, and “s*** on it” during filming.

Speaking to US radio host Howard Stern, the actor claimed that the incident occurred in the show’s first season.

“It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” Aniston said. “And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.’

“It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just s*** on it.’”

Aniston added that the actor did end up “apologising about their behaviour years later”, recalling: “He just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behaviour’.”

While Aniston did not name the guest star in question, actor Fisher Stevens admitted earlier this year that he was “kind of an a*****e” while working on the series. Stevens guest starred in the show’s first season as a snobby psychiatrist who dated Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

“At that moment in my career, I had never done a sitcom before,” Stevens told PeopleTV in February, recalling that he had flown from New York to Los Angeles to film the show, only to be told upon arrival that his lines had been rewritten.

“Because that’s what sitcoms did. And I didn’t know that,” he said. “I was kind of an a*****e, I have to admit. ‘What do you mean? So I have to relearn lines that you’ve written that are worse than what you’d originally written?’ Yeah, I was a d***. I’ve rarely seen any of those people on Friends again, but I’m sure if you asked them about me, they would go, ‘What a New York snob.’ I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry I was a d*** to you all. I apologise. I was bad, I was wrong.”

‘Friends’ stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston in 1997 (Getty Images)

Aniston recently reunited with the rest of the Friends cast for a high-profile reunion episode, in which they reminisced about their time on the series and revealed surprise secrets from the past.

One major revelation was that Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played her love interest Ross on the show, nearly had a real-life romance.