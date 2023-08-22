Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has shunned “cancel culture” saying that not everyone is in the same “basket” as disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a new interview, the 54-year-old Friends star spoke about the hot-button topic, which refers to when someone is shunned after saying or doing something that’s deemed socially unacceptable.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” Aniston told The Wall Street Journal. “I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.

“Is there no redemption?” she challenged. “I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Weinstein, 71, the former Hollywood producer, is currently behind bars serving a 39-year prison sentence on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up’,” Aniston said.

While she said she hadn’t personally been harassed by Weinstein, she recounted a time “he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie”.

Jennifer Aniston and Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images)

“And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer,” Aniston admitted.

Weinstein told the publication that Aniston had “never had any uncomfortable instances with me”.

Aniston currently stars in Apple TV+’s hit drama The Morning Show, which premieres its third season on 13 September.

The series, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Julianna Margulies, follows the dramatic aftermath of a fictional breakfast show whose big-time news anchor is hit with a series of allegations.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston opened up about how her parents’ relationship impacted her own dating life.

She confessed that, after she saw the dynamic of her parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow – who divorced in 1980 – it hasn’t been easy for her to enter a relationship herself.

“It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. I don’t know,” Aniston said. “My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go: ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’”

She added that she didn’t want to make changes to herself for the sake of her partner, which has made it “easier” for her to stay single.

“I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that,” Aniston continued. “So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.”

The Morning Show season three premieres on Apple TV+ on 13 September.