Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison in Los Angeles rape case

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in his Los Angeles case.

The sentence was announced during a hearing on Thursday (23 February), two months after he was convicted in LA of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Weinstein’s defense team had made a motion for him to be granted a new trial, but Superior Court Judge Lisa B Lench moved to sentence the former movie producer.

He had faced up to 18 years in prison.

Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in December of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to that year’s Academy Awards.

The jury acquitted him of the sexual battery of a massage therapist and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two other women.

The Los Angeles trial was the second time Weinstein faced criminal charges for alleged sex crimes. His first criminal trial took place in New York City in early 2020.

Weinstein’s New York trial ended with his conviction on charges of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act. He was sentenced to 23 years in that case, and was serving that sentence when he was extradited to California to face more charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More follows...