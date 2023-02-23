Harvey Weinstein interacts with his attorney Mark Werksman in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on 4 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Etienne Laurent – Pool/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing hearing will take place in Los Angeles today, two months after a jury convicted him on rape and sexual assault charges.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30amPT/12:30pmET in front of Superior Court Judge Lisa B Lench. Weinstein faces up to 18 years in prison. Judge Lench could also grant a defense motion for a new trial.

Jurors in the LA case convicted Weinstein in December of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to that year's Academy Awards.

The jury acquitted him of the sexual battery of a massage therapist and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two other women.

Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial marked the second time the former Hollywood producer faced criminal prosecution for alleged sex crimes.

In early 2020, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in the New York case, and was serving that sentence when he was extradicted to Los Angeles for his second trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report