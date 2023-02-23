Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1677164823

Harvey Weinstein news – live: Ex-producer faces 18 years in prison over LA rape conviction

Weinstein was convicted in December of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault

Clémence Michallon
Thursday 23 February 2023 15:07
<p>Harvey Weinstein interacts with his attorney Mark Werksman in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on 4 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California</p>

Harvey Weinstein interacts with his attorney Mark Werksman in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on 4 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Etienne Laurent – Pool/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing hearing will take place in Los Angeles today, two months after a jury convicted him on rape and sexual assault charges.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30amPT/12:30pmET in front of Superior Court Judge Lisa B Lench. Weinstein faces up to 18 years in prison. Judge Lench could also grant a defense motion for a new trial.

Jurors in the LA case convicted Weinstein in December of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to that year's Academy Awards.

The jury acquitted him of the sexual battery of a massage therapist and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two other women.

Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial marked the second time the former Hollywood producer faced criminal prosecution for alleged sex crimes.

In early 2020, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in the New York case, and was serving that sentence when he was extradicted to Los Angeles for his second trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

1677164726

Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing hearing will take place today at a downtown Los Angeles court.

He faces up to 18 years in prison after being convicted in December of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Judge Lisa B Lench could also grant a defense motion for a new trial.

Clemence Michallon23 February 2023 15:05

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in