Jennifer Aniston has said that she sees David Schwimmer as a “brother”, as she shut down dating rumours between the two.

During the long-awaited Friends reunion, the former co-stars dropped the bombshell that they had had “major crushes” on each other while filming the sitcom’s first season in the 1990s.

Schwimmer said that the pair never got together as “one of us was always in a relationship”, with Aniston adding: “We channelled all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel.”

In August, unverified reports then emerged claiming that the pair had reconnected after the televised special “stirred up feelings” between one another.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of The Morning Show season two, Aniston said that she’d found rumours of the pair’s romantic reunion “bizarre”.

“I could not believe that, actually,” she said. “Like, really? That’s my brother.”

However, Aniston added: “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

At the time of the rumours, Schwimmer’s representatives said there was “no truth” in the speculation.