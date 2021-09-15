Jennifer Aniston has said she will not attend the 2021 Emmys ceremony because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Aniston said: “I will not be going. This is still a big step for me just to be here [on the talk show]. It’s just baby steps.”

While the 2020 Emmys was a virtual awards ceremony, this year’s event will see a limited amount of nominees gather at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles to accept their prizes and celebrate the best in television.

Aniston presented an award at last year’s awards, which was hosted by Kimmel.

The actor has chosen not to attend this Sunday (19 September) despite Friends: The Reunion receiving three nominations.

Aniston has been vocal about her concerns over Covid safety since the pandemic began. In June 2020, she urged her Instagram followers to continue wearing masks to help prevent the disease from spreading.

Earlier this year, she also revealed she has distanced herself from some people over differences in their response to the crisis.

“It’s a real shame,” Aniston said. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.”