‘I’m disappointing everybody’: Jennifer Aniston denies TikTok claim about Friends

Actor stepped in to clear up an assumption about her time on the sitcom

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 01 April 2023 14:35
Comments
Murder Mystery 2 trailer

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the truth behind a viral Friends claim on TikTok.

In 2022, posts the social media platform claimed it knew what Aniston ate for lunch every single day while filming the 1990s sitcom.

Interest in Aniston’s lunch of choice generated following comments made by her co-star Courteney Cox, who told The Los Angeles Times last year: “Jennifer and Lisa [Kudrow] and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years. And we always had the same thing – a Cobb salad.

The TikTok posts, designed to help users recreate the dish, was a salad that included parsley, mint, red onion, cucumbers, feta cheese, chopped pistachios and a full can of chickpeas.

However, Aniston, while promoting new Netflix film Murder Mystery 2, debunked this, tellingShape: “I feel like I’m disappointing everybody, but that’s not my salad.”

She added: “It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad I had on Friends.”

According to Aniston, she did eat a salad, but it included chicken as well as egg whites, “a couple of garbanzo beans,” bacon, and a basic vinaigrette.

She added that, on particular days, she would go to an Italian resturant across the street to put some Pecorino cheese on top.

Cox previously claimed: “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what.”

Earlier this week, Aniston said there is “a whole generation of kids” who now find Friends “offensive”.

Jennifer Aniston

(Getty Images for Netflix)

Murder Mystery 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.

