Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holly Willoughby was forced to apologise after Jennifer Aniston swore live on This Morning.

The Friends star appeared on the ITV talk show on Thursday (16 March) alongside Adam Sandler as they discussed the release of their new film Murder Mystery 2 over video.

During the interview, Phillip Schofield asked the pair about filming a scene on the top of the Eiffel Tower, which they said was partly CGI, but partly real.

Sandler then recalled how he had pretended to push Aniston when they were standing at the top, which Aniston said was “just for s***s and giggles”.

Aniston then put her hand over her mouth, while Willoughby quickly apologised for Aniston’s language. Aniston joked: “I’m sure you can bleep that.”

“Oh no, it’s live,” Schofield replied, with Aniston looking awkward as Sandler commented: “At least she said giggles. There was happiness after it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston, who was in high spirits, joked that the trailer for Murder Mystery 2 had already spoiled what happens in the film.

“I don’t want to spoil the movie,” Schofield said, while discussing the plot, with Aniston replying: “Don’t worry, the trailer already did that.”

Schofield saw the funny side (ITV)

Aniston and Sandler star in Murder Mystery 2, which follows on from Netflix’s 2019 comedy-action film.

When it was released, Murder Mystery had the biggest opening weekend for a film in the streamer’s history, but received mixed reviews from critics.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Set four years after the original film, the sequel sees Sandler and Aniston’s Nick and Audrey Spitz as full-time detectives who are trying to launch their own private agency.

The couple then find themselves at the centre of an international abduction after their friend, the Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

Also starring in the film are Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.

Murder Mystery 2 is released on Netflix on Friday 31 March.