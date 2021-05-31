Jennifer Aniston has sweetly responded to Mariah Carey’s throwback photo of a “sad attempt” to copy her famous Friends haircut.

On Friday (28 May), Carey celebrated last week’s Friends reunion by posting an image of herself in the 1990s.

“A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo,” Carey captioned the image, in reference to Aniston’s haircut in the early seasons of Friends.

The haircut, a bouncy layered shag, was widely emulated at the peak of the show’s popularity in the mid-Nineties, and is known colloquially as “The Rachel”, after the name of Aniston’s character.

Aniston responded to Carey’s picture with a “fire” emoji, and added: “LOVE IT!”

Other stars to comment on the picture included Kerry Washington, who wrote “Nailed it!!!!!”.

Despite the haircut’s popularity, Aniston confessed in 2011 that she always believed it to be “the ugliest hair” she’d ever seen. In 2016, she said she’d rather shave her head bald than be forced to sport “The Rachel” for the rest of her life.

The Friends reunion saw Aniston and her sitcom co-stars gather together on reproduced sets from the iconic series, where they played games, reenacted memorable scenes and reflected on their success.

Jennifer Aniston sporting ‘The Rachel’ in Friends, and Mariah Carey in 2019 (Warner Bros Television/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This weekend, Friends actor Courteney Cox recreated a notorious dance routine from the series with her real-life friend, musician Ed Sheeran.