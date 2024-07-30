Support truly

Jennifer Aniston was seen being soaked in oil by protestors while filming a scene for the forthcoming fourth season of The Morning Show in New York.

The Friends actor, 55, stars in the Apple TV+ drama, which follows a fictional breakfast show in the aftermath of a prominent news anchor being hit with a series of allegations, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Julianna Margulies.

Aniston – who plays the TV anchor Alex Levy on the show – looked outraged in scenes for The Morning Show’s fourth season, during which a climate activist throws a bucket of fake oil all over her white blouse and khaki trousers as she attempts to report live from a demonstration.

In photos from The Morning Show set, Aniston can be seen looking shell shocked while the substance drips down her arms and face.

In character as Alex, the actor held her phone away from her body to save it from the spill, which coated her handbag and high heels.

Although production has begun for the fourth season of The Morning Show, a premiere date has not yet been announced for the forthcoming series.

The Apple TV+ drama’s previous series was largely disliked by critics, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton calling the third season “largely flavourless, textureless televisual mush”.

open image in gallery Jennifer Aniston filming ‘The Morning Show’ in New York ( Getty/Gotham/GC Images )

Last year, Aniston was criticised for comments about why she declined to work with an intimacy coordinator on The Morning Show.

Speaking to Variety, Aniston was asked how she and director Mimi Leder prepared for a sex scene with Jon Hamm.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

Aniston said: “They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned - we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

“‘Where someone asks if you’re okay’ is such a minimising and disrespectful description of what an intimacy coordinator actually does,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another added: “I feel like everyone is missing that intimacy coordinators aren’t just there for the comfort of the actors. It’s everyone on set. I’m glad she was comfortable without an intimacy coordinator but there are other people involved who should also be comfortable in their workplace.”

The first three seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+ now.