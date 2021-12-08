Jennifer Aniston says she was ‘bullied’ and called a ‘liberal vax-hole’ over vaccine views

‘I don’t understand the disconnect right now,’ said the ‘Friends’ star. ‘Being bullied for wanting people not to be sick?’

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 08 December 2021 15:22
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she has been “bullied” and called a “liberal vax-hole” over her stance on vaccinations.

The actor made the revelation in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when she was asked about whether tabloid attention risked diminishing the appeal of seeing her on-screen.

“It’s a fine line to walk, maintaining some sort of mystery, but also being able to participate in current society,” said Aniston, “going out to dinner or being on Instagram.

“And that’s the other thing about the pandemic: I’m prone to agoraphobia, and so I used to be like, ‘Let’s go to dinner,’ and now I’m like, ‘No, let’s not. Come over, come over, come over.’”

Aniston explained that she had been to the same “five restaurants” since the pandemic began, because they required vaccinations.

“You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal Vax-hole’ the other day,” she said.

“I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.”

Aniston has previously spoken about the consequences of her vocal support for Covid-19 vaccination, telling InStyle that she had cut off contact with certain people whose views were influenced by “fear and propaganda”.

