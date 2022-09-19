The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge ended up in A&E after allergic reaction to spray tan
‘I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird,’ actor recalled
Jennifer Coolidge ended up in A&E after having an allergic reaction on the set of The White Lotus.
The Legally Blonde actor stars in HBO’s comedy-drama as a wealthy guest at a luxury resort. She will reprise the role in the show’s forthcoming second season, which is set at the White Lotus Blossom Circle in Sicily.
The first season of the anthology series was set and filmed in Hawaii, with Coolidge revealing in a new interview that she had a “quick reaction” to the tanning product used on her skin during filming.
“For The White Lotus, I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” she told Allure.
“I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”
As a result, the production team would cover her with make-up for every scene, with Coolidge explaining: “The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff.”
Coolidge is the only cast member from the first season of The White Lotus to be returning for its second outing. She will be joined by F Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Tom Hollander.
Last week, she won her first ever Emmy for her performance on the show.
The White Lotus season two is released on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic in October.
