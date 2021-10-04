Jennifer Garner accidentally sent a selfie to the wrong number in an effort to contact a former Alias co-star.

The actor recalled the humorous incident in an Instagram post shared over the weekend.

Garner, 49, posted a screenshot of a text exchange she had with someone she believed to be Carl Lumbly, who starred opposite Garner in the hit spy series Alias.

“Carl -- this is Jen G. Here comes proof,” Garner texted. The 13 Going on 30 star was already in the process of sending a selfie when the person responded: “Wrong number.”

“Hahaha,” replied Garner. “Well this is me!”

The actor captioned the picture: “You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you’re you? And get a ‘wrong number’ message just as it’s gone out into the world. Well, it’s humbling, isn’t it.”

She accompanied her post with hashtags: “IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon.”

Garner and Lumbly starred in the espionage thriller as Sydney Bristow and Marcus Dixon respectively.

The hit series ran between 2001 and 2006. Its cast had a reunion earlier this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Alias’s premiere on 30 September.

After Alias, Lumbly went on to star in Doctor Sleep as well as Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Garner’s ex-husband Scott Foley recently opened up about the pair’s relationship, revealing that they keep things “civil” although “do not keep in contact”.