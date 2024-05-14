Jeopardy! pop culture spin-off to air on Prime Video

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A pop culture-themed spin-off version of the long-running trivia programme Jeopardy! is coming to Prime Video.

In the US, the original quiz programme has been a TV mainstay since the 1960s, with its current iteration on air since 1984.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be available in more than 240 countries and territories and will mark the first time that the show has been produced for a streaming service.

According to a statement, the show will “[combine] the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture,” focusing on topics including The Avengers, Zendaya, MMA and Gen Z culture and lifestyle.

A host will be announced at a later date, and the series is set to be produced by Emmy-winner Michael Davies, who has written for the original programme in the past.

The current host of the original US version, Ken Jennings, is the show’s best-known previous winner, having had a streak of 74 shows, bagging $2.5m in the process.

Contestants are expected to play in groups of three in the tournament-style format for the “grand prize and ultimate bragging rights”.

The application process to appear on the programme is expected to be announced soon.

The programme has been a fan favourite since the 1960s ( Getty Images )

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios.

“With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television.

“With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.”