UK Jeopardy! divides viewers with ‘dull’ format

The UK edition of the classic US game show Jeopardy! has received mixed responses after launching on ITV1 this week.

Fronted by Stephen Fry, the trivia programme features involves answers being revealed to contestants before they then guess their corresponding questions.

As a result, the participants often begin their replies with “what is...?” and “who is...?” remarks. The winner of each episode returns in the following episode to compete against two new contestants, only leaving the programme once they are defeated.

In the US, the programme has been a television mainstay since the 1960s, with its current iteration on air since 1984.

Stephen Fry hosts the UK version of Jeopardy! (ITV / Whisper North)

With the show being so popular in the States, many were keen to see whether its British variation would garner the same enthusiasm. However, some viewers seem to be initially underwhelmed by Jeopardy!’s pace and format.

“I’m obsessed with the original American #Jeopardy and hate that we don’t get it here in the UK,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “Was so excited to see it on ITV today but the British version has been a bit of a snooze fest so far by comparison but hoping it’ll pick up soon.”

Several other comments have also questioned the programme’s gentle pace, as well as some tricky answers and questions.

“Not sure I see #Jeopardy working in the UK… the questions are a bit too hard for Joe Public and there is a lack of energy,” another viewer remarked.

“After watching the first episode of the UK version of #Jeopardy I have one question got Americans. Are all your game shows this dull?” another X user wrote, adding: “Awful stuff.”

The first three contestants on Jeopardy! UK (ITV / screengrab)

The current host of the US version, Ken Jennings, is the show’s best-known previous winner, having had a streak of 74 shows and bagging $2.5m in the process.

In one viewer’s opinion, the chances of the same taking place on the British version are slim, as they commented: “I don’t think there is any danger of the UK version lasting 74 episodes...”

Elsewhere, others had a much more positive review of the programme. “Isn’t #Jeopardy brilliant?” reads one favourable comment, before continuing: “Great to have it on UK TV.”

“I’ve been hoping for a UK version for a while now, and I am absolutely loving what we’ve been given,” wrote another fan.

According to the official X account of Whisper, Jeopardy!’s production company, 2.2 million viewers tuned into the show’s debut.

Jeopardy! continues every weekday at 4pm on ITV1.