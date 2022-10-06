Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The café and restaurant at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm has been ordered to close over an alleged violation of planning laws.

Situated at the former Top Gear star’s rural property in Chadlington, West Oxfordshire, the farm was the focus of the hit Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm.

A restaurant opened on the premesis in July, folllowing two rejected applications.

West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) served the farm a notice in August ordering it to undertake a number of measures within six weeks.

These included the removal of tables used for dining, mobile toilets, and landscaping materials. It was also instructed to cease selling products that were not produced on the farm or within a 16-mile radius (without council approval).

The council claimed that the farm was being used “unlawfully”, claiming that its “nature” and “scale” were “incompatible” with the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In a statement, the WODC said (per BBC News): “Council officers have worked with the owner and planning agents of the business, over many months, to investigate breaches in planning control, advising on how the business can be operated in a lawful way and trying to reach a solution.

“The business continues to operate outside the planning permissions granted and advice has been ignored. The activity has also had a significant impact on the local community.”

Jeremy Clarkson (left) and a tractor, on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm, Diddly Squat, near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds (PA Media)

Representatives working on the farm’s behalf have, however, denied that it operated in breach of planning laws.

Appealing the “excessive” requirements, these agents also said that the council had not given them adequate time to impliment the changes, suggesting that six months would be a more appropriate timeframe.

They also said (per the BBC) that a map issued by the council contained mistakes.

The farm’s appeal will be heard in the coming weeks.