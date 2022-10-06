Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘unlawful’ Diddly Squat farm café and restaurant told to shut down

Agents working on the farm’s behalf have denied the eatery breached planning laws

Louis Chilton
Thursday 06 October 2022 12:17
Comments
Clarkson's Farm trailer

The café and restaurant at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm has been ordered to close over an alleged violation of planning laws.

Situated at the former Top Gear star’s rural property in Chadlington, West Oxfordshire, the farm was the focus of the hit Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm.

A restaurant opened on the premesis in July, folllowing two rejected applications.

West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) served the farm a notice in August ordering it to undertake a number of measures within six weeks.

These included the removal of tables used for dining, mobile toilets, and landscaping materials. It was also instructed to cease selling products that were not produced on the farm or within a 16-mile radius (without council approval).

Recommended

The council claimed that the farm was being used “unlawfully”, claiming that its “nature” and “scale” were “incompatible” with the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In a statement, the WODC said (per BBC News): “Council officers have worked with the owner and planning agents of the business, over many months, to investigate breaches in planning control, advising on how the business can be operated in a lawful way and trying to reach a solution.

“The business continues to operate outside the planning permissions granted and advice has been ignored. The activity has also had a significant impact on the local community.”

Jeremy Clarkson (left) and a tractor, on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm, Diddly Squat, near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds

(PA Media)

Representatives working on the farm’s behalf have, however, denied that it operated in breach of planning laws.

Appealing the “excessive” requirements, these agents also said that the council had not given them adequate time to impliment the changes, suggesting that six months would be a more appropriate timeframe.

Recommended

They also said (per the BBC) that a map issued by the council contained mistakes.

The farm’s appeal will be heard in the coming weeks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in