Jeremy Clarkson shares emotional moment with Diddly Squat crew as Gerald reveals cancer update
Former ‘Top Gear’ presenter raises a toast for co-worker Gerald Cooper for ‘beating the Big C’
Jeremy Clarkson shared an emotional moment with his colleagues on the Diddly Squat farm during the tumultuous third season of Clarkson’s Farm.
The new season sees the former Top Gear presenter continue on his journey to become a fully-fledged farmer on his Chipping Norton farm, but along the way, viewers are forgiven for getting hooked on the personal lives of the people who work alongside Clarkson. Season three unfolds as the team tackles everything from a pig mortality problem to smashed tractor windows and poor crop quality.
One person viewers adore in particular is 74-year-old Gerald Cooper, who works on the farm, and reveals to his colleagues that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, at the end of the new series, it is revealed that Cooper is getting better as the group toast to another season of ups and downs.
Reflecting on the difficult harvest season facing farmers across the country, which has affected profits, Clarkson decided to look on the bright side of the previous year, and told his team: “On the bright side, I became a grandfather for the first time.”
Then he turns to farm manager Kaleb and tells him: “You became and father again,” before turning to Cooper, when he says: “And you the G Dog, beat the big C”.
The group all look teary-eyed when Cooper chimes in and says: “I’d like to thank the film crew and everyone, all of you have been so kind to me and my family.”
Kaleb then turns to Clarkson and admits that he missed him while he was away in South Africa.
“I sort of missed you while you were away in South Africa, you know,” he said, and Clarkson admitted the whole interaction was about to make him emotional.
The series sees a tearful Clarkson as he and his partner are forced to send his beloved “pet” cow Pepper to the abattoir. In another episode, the farm loses a group of piglets that are squashed by their mother – and Clarkson is determined not to let it happen again.
In The Independent’s four-star review of the third series of Clarkson’s Farm, critic Adam White writes that the series is completely irresistible, even if you think the man behind the series does have some misgivings.
“It makes Clarkson’s Farm wildly interesting on an anthropological level, as if you’ve stumbled into a club who’d never want you as a member. But then there’s also the rest of the show – its ramshackle pleasantness and easy humour,” writes White.
“Whatever your misgivings as to the man behind it all, you’ll find it tricky to resist.”
Clarkson’s Farm is streaming on Amazon Prime now.
