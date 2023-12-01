Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Clarkson has addressed the news of his Grand Tour exit while also providing an update on his other Amazon Prime Video venture, Clarkson’s Farm.

News emerged on Wednesday (29 November) that Clarkson and his two longtime co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May were leaving The Grand Tour after the release of their final special next year.

The series sees the three hosts travel to far-flung places to complete automobile-related challenges.

On Instagram Thursday, Clarkson shared a photo of a sunset from his Gloucestershire farm on Instagram alongside the caption: “Been a busy day. No more Grand Tour after next year but a LOT more Clarkson’s Farm. Which, this evening, is looking extremely lovely.”

The former Top Gear host had posted a teaser for the third season of his farming series on Instagram a day earlier.

The popular show follows Clarkson as he attempts to make his farm in the Cotswolds profitable. The first two series are available to stream on Prime Video.

Clarkson, Hammond and May hosted the BBC’s flagship car show Top Gear together from 2002 to 2015. When Clarkson was dismissed after attacking a producer on the set of the show, Clarkson and Hammond also left, with all three moving to Prime Video in 2016 to film The Grand Tour.

The trio have just returned from filming in Zimbabwe, which will be their last outing with the series. The next Grand Tour special is set in Mauritania and will launch in February 2024.

The Independent understands that the hit series will not necessarily end with the current hosts’ departure and that other options, including new presenters, are being explored.

After the original trio’s exit, Top Gear continued with new hosts, including Chris Evans, Matt Le Blanc, and, as of 2019, it’s been hosted by Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

However, the show was axed last week after Flintoff was involved in a car crash while filming last December.

The former cricketer and TV host, 45, was airlifted to hospital after his open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 flipped over and slid along the track when he was driving at a high speed.

He suffered a broken rib, as well as facial and jaw injuries as a result of the accident. Last month, it was reported that Flintoff had agreed a financial settlement with the BBC worth £9m.