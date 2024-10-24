Update shared on Jeremy Clarkson after star undergoes urgent heart surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An update has been shared on Jeremy Clarkson’s health after the Grand Tour star revealed he’d been left “days away” from death and forced to undergo urgent heart surgery.

Clarkson, 64, said he was on holiday on a small island in the Indian Ocean when he experienced a series of uncomfortable symptoms, he wrote in his column for The Times.

They included having to steady himself after getting up from the breakfast table, struggling to dive and then swim, issues descending a flight of stairs without holding on to someone, pins and needles, clamminess, and tightness in his chest.

The former Top Gear host said that the recent death of Alex Salmond by a heart attack moved him to get the issues checked out, where he learned that he needed a heart bypass.

His Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper provided an update on his health on Capital Breakfast with Sian Welby, Chris Stark, and Jordan North, on Wednesday (23 October).

“And we’ve obviously all seen the news today about him being unwell at the minute. Have you been checking in and seeing if he’s alright?” Welby asked Cooper.

“Yeah, I’m there every day. I mean, I’m at the farm every day, or we’ll text every day or, you know, I’ll go in for a cup of tea every day.”

Welby called the check-ins “really nice” of him while North asked how the TV personality’s health was.

open image in gallery Clarkson was forced to undergo an emergency heart procedure ( Getty Images )

”Yeah, he’s doing alright,” Cooper answered. “He’s doing alright, he’s doing good.”

In an interview with The Sun, Clarkson issued a response to those concerned about his health.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who sent supportive messages but I’m fine,” he said.

“I just have to not do any manual labour or dishwasher emptying for the next four years. At least I think that’s what the doctor said.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper (left) and Jeremy Clarkson in ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

Last month Clarkson, Hammond and May left their show The Grand Tour behind on Prime Video, after cutting professional ties.

Clarkson has continued to present Clarkson’s Farm, which covers him running his Oxfordshire farm, on Prime Video, as well as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on ITV.

He recently opened a pub, called The Farmer’s Dog, in Asthall, near Burford, close to where he lives in Chipping Norton.