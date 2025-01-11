Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Kyle will reportedly be returning to ITV, five years after the axing of his controversial daytime show.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was taken off air after guest Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problems, seven days after appearing on the programme in May 2019.

Dymond’s death sparked a conversation about the show’s treatment of vulnerable guests, and controversy around Kyle’s combative hosting style.

In September last year, a coroner investigating the incident said there was “no causal link” between Dymond’s death and his appearance on the show. A statement for the TV personality following the conclusion said he was “exonerated”.

The 59-year-old is now set to return to the channel that propelled him to fame, according to new reports.

Kyle will return as a guest on the news series of Kate Garraway’s Life Stories. The show follows celebrity guests as they open up about both their careers and personal lives.

A source told The Sun: “He filmed with Kate this week and was really open [and] honest about everything he’s been through.

“Everyone will be thrilled to see him back at ITV, it’s a really great episode.”

open image in gallery ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ was permanently cancelled following the death of Steve Dymond ( PA )

The Independent has contacted ITV and representatives for Kyle.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was one of the most popular fixtures of British daytime television, drawing over a million viewers per episode. It first aired in July 2005, and ran for 14 years and 17 series, before its cancellation in 2019, following Dymond’s death.

Dymond had failed a lie detector test he took for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee, Jane Callaghan, from Gosport in Hampshire.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

After the coroner’s ruling in September 2024, Kyle’s team said in a statement: “He is now exonerated of that ill-informed accusation and his name has finally been cleared.

open image in gallery Steve Dymond appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show (ITV/PA) ( PA Media )

“Out of respect for the family of Mr Dymond and the judicial process, Jeremy has always maintained that it would be inappropriate to discuss details whilst the legal inquest was ongoing and he has remained steadfastly silent in the face of lies, false accusations and unfair criticism over the last five-and-a-half years.

“This has taken a huge toll on him and his family and he would like to thank everyone who has truly supported him through these tough times.”

Kyle has served as a TalkTV presenter since 2022.