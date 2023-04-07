Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In his first interview since his horrific snow plough accident, Jeremy Renner revealed that his Marvel co-star and friend Anthony Mackie stayed at his bedside while he was in hospital.

Renner and Mackie met when co-starring in the 2008 war thriller The Hurt Locker. The pair reconvened in the Avengers franchise, where Renner plays Hawkeye and Mackie plays Falcon.

“It’s the actions,” Renner told ABC’s Diane Sawyer asked about “the best thing anyone said to you” after the accident.

“Mackie was there at my bedside in Reno,” he said.

After Renner was crushed by his 14-000-pound snowplough on New Year’s Day, the Avengers stars assembled to wish him a speedy recovery.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who appeared alongside Renner in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, said his co-star was doing “well”. “He’s doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Anthony Mackie (left) and Jeremy Renner (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP)

Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Evangeline Lilly also recently discussed Renner’s recovery, revealing that she had had an “intense” meeting with Renner during his recuperation.

“He’s recovered like a mofo,” Lilly told Access Hollywood. “I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

She added: “It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy. And, you know, you’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Sawyer, Renner revealed the explicit words he screamed right as the Sno Cat was about to run him over.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph is out now on Hulu and Disney Plus .