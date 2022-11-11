Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jerry Springer expresses remorse over his controversial talk show: ‘I just apologise’

‘I’m so sorry. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture,’ Springer said

Tom Murray
Friday 11 November 2022 19:39
Comments
Jerry Springer on Donald Trump: Just pretend we're on a four-year break

Jerry Springer has apologised for his eponymous US talk show that ran for almost 5,000 episodes between 1991 and 2018.

The show – akin to the UK’s The Jeremy Kyle Show – was famous for its on-stage fights, profanity, nudity and themes like incest and adultery. Episode titles included “I Married a Horse” and “I’m Happy I Cut Off My Legs”.

Speaking recently on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, the 78-year-old expressed his regret for the series.

“I just apologise,” he said. “I’m so sorry. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture.

“I just hope hell isn’t that hot because I burn real easy. I’m very light-complected, and that kind of worries me,” he joked.

Recommended

Before talk show stardom, Springer was a politician, elected as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

Jerry Springer

(Getty Images)

“After being mayor, I was offered the job to anchor the news for the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, and I did that for 10 years,” he said on the podcast.

He added that it “was kind of a rational transition” to “go from politics to reporting to news to anchoring”.

Jerry Springer faced various criticisms over its 27-year run, notably for excessive violence and for exploiting vulnerable people for entertainment.

Recommended

In 2002, a woman on the show was murdered hours after the episode she featured on aired, which revealed she was sleeping with her violent ex-husband unbeknownst to his new wife. The couple were found guilty of her murder.

Springer said in an October 2000 interview with Reuters: “I would never watch my show. I'm not interested in it. It's not aimed towards me. This is just a silly show.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in