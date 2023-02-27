Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessica Chastain has addressed her fall at the SAG Awards on Sunday (26 February), revealing the moment she realised she was “in trouble”.

Chastain won Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Series at the Los Angeles ceremony for her role as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy.

Lovecraft Country star Courtney B Vance – who was in the audience – helped Chastain ascend the stage stairs to accept her award, however, she tripped towards the last step.

Paul Mescal, who was already onstage, rushed over to assist her as she made her way to the podium.

Afterwards, Chastain spoke with Access Hollywood about the immediate feelings she had when she heard her name called.

“It was pretty special,” she began, “and then I’m walking up there and then I realise I’m in trouble because my whole body is shaking.

“And I’m like ‘OK I’m gonna need help up the stairs’ and then I started to trip,” Chastain explained.

Jessica Chastain (Getty Images)

“But once I got to the podium I saw the quick countdown of how much time I had and I had to talk fast and I have a feeling I might have forgotten some people.”

She added: “I need to look back and see what I said because I’m a little bit in a blur about it.”

In a separate interview with People, the 45-year-old actor admitted she was “a little embarrassed” about the fall.

Find the full list of 2023 SAG Award winners here.

Chastain’s tumble has drawn comparisons to Jennifer Lawrence’s famous fall at the 85th Oscars.

During the 2013 ceremony, Lawrence was making her way up the stairs to accept her award for Best Actress for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, when she took a tumble.