Jill Scott: From Euro 2020 winner to coffee shop owner

Jill Scott is one of the competitors on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former footballer is starring on the 2022 series alongside Matt Hancock and Boy George, among others.

She played as a midfielder during her football career, starting out at her home town club Sunderland before later playing for Everton and then Manchester City.

Scott made her debut for the England senior team against the Netherlands in August 2006. Since then, she has played in numerous World Cup and Euros tournaments.

The sportswoman was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours, for services to women’s football.

In summer 2022, Scott was included in the England squad that won the Euros. A clip of her shouting “f*** off, you f***ing prick!” at German player Sydney Lohmann in the final went viral.

She retired as England’s second-most capped international footballer (men and women), behind Fara Williams, in August.

Scott’s height, of 5ft 11in, has earned her the nickname “Crouchy” after male international footballer Peter Crouch, who at 6ft 5in was renowned for his height.

In March 2020, Scott announced her engagement to long-term partner Shelley Unitt, who is the sister of former England player Rachel Unitt.

Shelley owns Boxx2Boxx coffee, a cafe in Manchester. Announcing the engagement, Scott wrote on Instagram: “The best coffee so far @shellyunitt.”

In December, she gave her fans an update, stating: “No engagement party as planned but hoping for an even bigger one next year! Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt.”

When asked what she’d miss while taking part in I’m a Celebrity, Scott named the men’s World Cup in Qatar as something she hoped she wouldn’t miss completely.

“I am going to find it weird not being able to know how the men are getting on in the tournament,” she noted. “Hopefully they will still be in the tournament when I come out of the jungle.”

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.