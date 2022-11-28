Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lioness Jill Scott has been crowned the Queen of the jungle on this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Scott was announced the winner at the end of Sunday night’s (27 November) episode by presenter’s Ant and Dec.

On Monday (28 Novemver), the former England footballer appeared on Good Morning Britain to reflect on her time in the Jungle.

Host Susanna Reid took the opportunity to ask Scott if she had any plans to go into television or presenting, while joking that her job could be at risk.

"I haven’t got any plans,” said Scott.

“When I retired, I should have had a plan. That’s how I landed in the jungle,” she explained.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do next. If you give everything every single day, keep trying to be a good person, see what happens,” the ex-England footballer added, before reassuring Reid that her job was “safe”.

Scott was then asked about fellow contestant, disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock, who ended up coming third in the competition.

"I haven’t had a chance to catch up so I still feel I’m in a little bubble,” Scott said, responding to questions over whether the gravity of his entry to the jungle had become more obvious since she had left.

“I did feel like when we got in that jungle, everyone was just equal,” she continued.

“In there, food is so important, to go on trials and win stars – he did that, to be fair. He smashed the trials.”

“As long as he was feeding us, I was happy,” she added.

On Sunday night, three contestants were left in the running to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle: Scott, actor Owen Warner and Hancock.

The I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here final is available to stream now on ITVX.