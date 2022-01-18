Jim Carrey says he’s ‘60 and sexy’ in birthday video where he pretends to have no teeth
‘It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!’ Carrey wrote
‘I’m old but I’m gold’: Jim Carrey shares message for his 60th birthday
Jim Carrey has posted a video celebrating his 60th birthday in which he pretends to be an old, toothless man.
On Monday (17 January), the Canadian-American actor shared the clip on Twitter. In the footage, the Dumb and Dumber star can be seen making slurring his words and making comical faces, licking his lips repeatedly as if he were a toothless old man.
“I’m 60 and sexy!” Carrey says in the video. “And tonight I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”
He captioned the post: “It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!”
Fans of the comedian responded to the video by showing appreciation for his talent, and wishing him a “happy birthday”.
“I congratulate you on your birthday as someone who has watched all your movies and was surprised at the limits of your acting every time,” wrote actor Yekta Kopan.
Another fan added: “We need to protect this man at all costs. He’s hilarious”
Carrey recently featured on The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM, which was released on 7 January.
The comedian described the album as “deep and elegant”.
“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey tweeted earlier this year.
“It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”
“Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, responded.
