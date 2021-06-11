Jim Davidson criticised for saying Gary Glitter is ‘remorseful’ and ‘ready to start new life’

Jim Davidson is being criticised for saying Gary Glitter is “remorseful” and “ready to start a new life”.

The controversial former TV host, 67, revealed in a new interview that he visited the convicted paedophile, real name Paul Gadd, in prison in 2019, and suggested that he appeared sorry for his crimes.

In 2015, Glitter, 77, was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of indecently assaulting young girls.

“I spoke to Paul when I visited two years ago,” he told Dorset Echo. “He’s remorseful and he looked ready to start a new life.”

Davidson, who used to be a part of an organisation that helped offenders, claimed that Glitter could be moved to an open prison this month.

Following his comments, he was lambasted on social media.

“Jim Davidson‘s ‘In for a penny...” attitude is quite something,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Davidson should stay out of this one. There are certain offenders who don’t deserve a second chance because we risk our kids... never worth it.”

One tweeter added: “Noticed that Jim Davidson’s Twitter bio describes himself as a comedian. Suggest you let the public be the judge of that one.”