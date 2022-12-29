Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jim Parsons has not entirely ruled out a spin-off series based on his character in The Big Bang Theory.

The actor, 49, played Sheldon for the entirety of the hit sitcom, which came to an end after 12 seasons in 2019.

It was Parsons’ decision to leave the sitcom that led to its eventual conclusion. He previously said he was ready “to get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me”.

After the series ended, a spin-off titled Young Sheldon aired in 2017. In it, Iain Armitage plays a younger iteration of Parsons’ character.

Young Sheldon has proven successful, with its fifth series coming to an end in May this year. The show has already been renewed for another two seasons by CBS.

During a recent appearance on Justin Long’s Life Is Short podcast, the actor shed some light on whether he would be up for reprising his most famous role in the future.

Asked whether he would star in a future spin-off – potentially titled Old Sheldon – 30 years from now, Parsons said: “At this point, hell no.”

He continued: “In 30 years, maybe. You’ll have to ask me then. It’ll depend on how nice the beach is I’m living on. If it’s flooded away, I might come back.”

‘The Big Bang Theory’ (CBS)

His answer was not as definitive as some fans might have feared, leaving some hope that viewers will see Parsons as Sheldon again.

Earlier this year, a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory – titled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit – disclosed how Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to leave.

The news left Parsons’ co-star Kaley Cuoco – who played Penny – in tears.

“We cried for hours,” she said in the book. “We thought we were going to do another year, so all of a sudden your life kind of flashes before your eyes.”

The final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired on 16 May 2019.